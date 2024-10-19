Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $521.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

