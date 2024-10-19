Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $739.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.98.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth $38,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter worth $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter worth $64,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
