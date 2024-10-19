Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells $68,659.22 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $68,659.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,814 shares in the company, valued at $39,485,724.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GETY stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GETY. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $104,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Getty Images by 47.6% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

