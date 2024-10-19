George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$202.79 and traded as high as C$225.16. George Weston shares last traded at C$223.69, with a volume of 94,431 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$220.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$203.21.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of C$14.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 13.0245758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

Insider Activity

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00. In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.04, for a total transaction of C$31,884.16. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,400 shares of company stock worth $202,958 and sold 57,719 shares worth $12,951,952. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

