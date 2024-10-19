Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,807.18 ($23.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,105 ($27.49). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,090 ($27.29), with a volume of 49,265 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.03) to GBX 2,150 ($28.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,884.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

In other news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 2,186 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.54), for a total value of £42,758.16 ($55,834.63). In other Genus news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.54), for a total value of £42,758.16 ($55,834.63). Also, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.50) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,514.49). Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

