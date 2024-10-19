Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $143.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.26. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

