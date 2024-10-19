Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,035 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Generate Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.8% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Elevance Health by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $203,389,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $173,753,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $109,435,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $430.76 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on ELV. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.27.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,170 shares of company stock valued at $20,638,737 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
