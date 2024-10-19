Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 271,802 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271,802 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

PHM opened at $149.14 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $149.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

