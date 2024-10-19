Generate Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,189,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

