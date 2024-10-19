Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,437 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $282.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.95 and a 200 day moving average of $262.95. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

