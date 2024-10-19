Games for a Living (GFAL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.59 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Games for a Living has a market cap of $42.59 million and $1.01 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Games for a Living alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00250882 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,138,865,040 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,138,865,040.345333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01417594 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,103,888.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.