Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Gamehost Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GH opened at C$10.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$8.55 and a 52-week high of C$10.78.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.30 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.9795918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

