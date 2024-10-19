GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:GNT opened at $6.00 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.