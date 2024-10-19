Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and traded as low as $8.92. Galp Energia, SGPS shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 50,281 shares changing hands.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

