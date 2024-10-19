Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Sells $65,808.12 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $65,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,511.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $174.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

