FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 75000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

FTI Foodtech International Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About FTI Foodtech International

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

