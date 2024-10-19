FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Shares Acquired by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJAN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GJAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,446 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

