Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,576,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after buying an additional 453,406 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,820,000. Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 266.2% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 543,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,877,000 after buying an additional 395,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,704.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

