Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,694,000 after purchasing an additional 73,930 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

