Friedenthal Financial Takes $754,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $325.61 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $449.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

