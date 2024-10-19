Friedenthal Financial Sells 2,575 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

