Friedenthal Financial Invests $762,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kenvue by 110.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after buying an additional 7,546,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

