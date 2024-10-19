Friedenthal Financial Invests $183,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.