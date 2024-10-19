Friedenthal Financial Buys 739 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 386,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

