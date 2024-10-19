Friedenthal Financial Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 304,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 233,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

