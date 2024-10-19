Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,966.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $107.86 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

