Friedenthal Financial Acquires 1,970 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPH. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $366,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSPH stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
