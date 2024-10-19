Friedenthal Financial Acquires 1,408 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 57.5% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

