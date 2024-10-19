Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Frequency Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Frequency Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.22% of Frequency Electronics worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

