Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$15.06.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.