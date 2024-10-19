Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Sells $369,923.23 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,020.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, October 18th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 250.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 517.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,406,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 110.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 851,442 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

