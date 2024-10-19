Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

FC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FC

Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $40.98 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $536.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.