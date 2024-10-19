Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,373 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,393,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 173,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

