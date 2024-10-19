Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $956,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 144,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 158,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. 163,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.