Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 543.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.