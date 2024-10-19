Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity

FLNC stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.