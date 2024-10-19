FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 13,968 shares.The stock last traded at $73.08 and had previously closed at $73.12.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLTD. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3,987.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

