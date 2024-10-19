Fiske (LON:FKE) Trading Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 13,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

Fiske Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £7.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Fiske Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.