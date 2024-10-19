Fiske (LON:FKE) Trading Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 13,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £7.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.14.
Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.
