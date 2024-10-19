First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $56.24. 3,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2365 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

