First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $56.24. 3,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2365 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.