First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.19 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

