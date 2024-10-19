First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,468 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 65,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.2 %

AAL opened at $13.09 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

