First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,778 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

