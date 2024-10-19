First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,267 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.71 and its 200 day moving average is $355.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $384.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

