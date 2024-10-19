First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.