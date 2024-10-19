First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $65.07 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.78% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $65,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,881,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $105.43 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

