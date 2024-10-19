First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.80 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

