First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.45% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $553,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 723,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

