First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 164,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $9,686,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 598,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NI opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

