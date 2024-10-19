First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 15,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

