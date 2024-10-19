First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 6,230 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $703.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.